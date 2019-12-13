Readiness of education sector for new academic year discussed at Palace of Independence today

Readiness of the education sector for the new academic year is being discussed with the President today. Profile minister and Deputy Prime Minister reported to Head of State. Classes will start in schools, colleges and universities in a week. The government, the Ministry of Education and the local authorities have begun preparations for the new academic year in advance. The President was interested not only in the state of educational institutions, but also in staffing issues. Parents should be informed about the security measures taken in all areas in educational institutions. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that both children and teachers should feel safe.



Parents are actively purchasing everything they need before September 1. The President instructed to pay attention to students who grow up in large or low-income families. About 3 000 schools will work in the country from September 1. More than a million students will attend the classes.

