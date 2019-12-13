Are Chinese pharmaceutical companies ready to enter Belarusian market?

The Chinese-Belarusian industrial park "Great Stone" provides preferences in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical services, including Chinese traditional medicine. General Director of China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. Li Haixi told whether Chinese pharmaceutical companies are ready to enter the Belarusian market.

Pharmaceuticals (including biopharmaceuticals), as well as medical diagnostics are among the leading industries of the industrial park, said Li Haixin. "Great Stone has 23 enterprises in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, biotechnology and medical diagnostics. Six of them have Chinese capital," he informed.

Li Haixin:

"Belarus is interested in cooperating with China in the field of medicine, especially traditional Chinese medicine, as well as in jointly building the Silk Road of Health." The latest version of the decree of the President of Belarus provides for a number of favorable measures and preferential conditions for the development of this industry in the China-Belarus Industrial Park.