State Border Committee of Belarus: Refugees increasingly seek medical help
Refugees increasingly began to seek medical help, state the State Border Committee of Belarus. Medical teams are forced to be on duty around the clock. At the same time, Polish soldiers continue to exert psychological influence on people and also ignore pleas for help. Public organizations, among them Trade Unions and the Red Cross, began distributing humanitarian aid.
