State Border Committee of Belarus: After the emergence of fences in Poland and Lithuania, the number of refugee carriers has almost tripled

The number of illegal carriers of refugees in Poland and Lithuania has almost tripled since the appearance of fences on the border with Belarus, says the Border Committee of our country.

At the same time, the authorities of neighboring countries are still trying to convince the public of the desirability of building fences on the border with Belarus, claiming about the allegedly large flow of refugees. However, it is the Western Balkan route that is the most intensive in terms of the number of refugees arriving. Since the beginning of the year, almost 140 thousand cases of illegal entry into the EU have been registered here.