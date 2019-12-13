Belarus' State Border Guard Committee comments on border incident video leaked by Lithuania

Only reliable and verified information: the State Border Guard Committee of Belarus commented on the video, leaked by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, about the incident at the border. First, the video is a week old. Second, it's the Lithuanian law enforcement officers who delivered a group of refugees to the border and tried to push them into Belarus. The footage clearly shows that the refugees were at our border and did not move to Belarus, even in the absence of the Belarusian border guards. This proves that they did not intend to go to the territory of our country.