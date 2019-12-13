3.43 RUB
Belarus' State Border Guard Committee comments on border incident video leaked by Lithuania
Only reliable and verified information: the State Border Guard Committee of Belarus commented on the video, leaked by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, about the incident at the border. First, the video is a week old. Second, it's the Lithuanian law enforcement officers who delivered a group of refugees to the border and tried to push them into Belarus. The footage clearly shows that the refugees were at our border and did not move to Belarus, even in the absence of the Belarusian border guards. This proves that they did not intend to go to the territory of our country.
No physical force was used against the refugees by the Belarusian side
To prevent illegal border crossing from Lithuania, this direction was promptly covered by the reserve of Smaorgon Border Guard Group. It is clear from the video that the Belarusian side did not use physical force against the refugees. The group of foreigners stayed at the border line for about 8 days, and then proceeded to Lithuania.
