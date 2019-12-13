3.42 RUB
State Border Committee of Belarus reports tense situation at border
The State Border Committee reports that the situation on the border remains tense. As of November 11 morning, more than 2 thousand refugees, many women and small children are still at the Polish barriers. During the day, some more small groups arrived at the spontaneous camp, about 200 people in total. During the day, two women needed medical help because of hypothermia and head injuries. Medical teams are constantly on duty near the camp.
Big fake from Polish media
The Polish media began the morning with a loud fake of a dead migrant boy, who was 14 years old.The State Border Committee of our country denies the hoax about the death of a child in a migrant camp on the border with Poland.There is already an official report of the agency. The boy is alive and feels well thanks to the Belarusian medics.
