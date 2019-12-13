More than 2,400 heavy trucks waiting to enter Lithuania

Queues to the EU continue to grow. More than 2,400 heavy trucks are waiting to enter Lithuania - data by this hour of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The busiest route through "Kamenny Log" from the Belarusian side. The control services of the neighboring side have formalized only 16% of vehicles for the day, while more than 1,600 trucks are waiting. In front of the only operating Latvian checkpoint "Grigorovshchina," there are 465 trucks in line.