State Border Committee: Death of polish soldier on the border - pretext for information buildup and escalation

The death of a Polish serviceman on the border is a pretext for information pressure and escalation, said Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

Information about the death of a Polish soldier was widely disseminated from the very beginning in the Polish media and extremist Internet resources, while the State Border Committee has not received any substantial source data and necessary information about the incident. The Polish border fence is equipped with video surveillance cameras, but the neighboring party did not provide video evidence, the State Border Committee said.