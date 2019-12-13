Polish law enforcers beat refugee and force him to walk barefoot through fence

On November 8, a foreigner was found on the border between Belarus and Poland. The Syrian citizen needed medical care, shoes and warm clothes. This was reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.



The refugee said that he had been in Poland for three days. Then he was detained and taken to the fence of the Polish-Belarusian border. The man explained that he had been sprayed with gas in the face. The Polish law enforcers beat him and forced him to go through the gate. The Syrian was also ordered to take off his shoes.



Belarusian border guards provided the refugee with the necessary assistance.



