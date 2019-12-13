State Border Committee: Polish services incite foreigners to attack Belarusian law enforcement officers

"Polish services incite foreigners to attack the Belarusian law enforcement officers," says the State Border Committee. The purpose of such provocations is to discredit the actions of our troops. The last case was a few days ago: the Polish law enforcement officers tried to smuggle a group of foreigners into Belarus.



The detainees were taken to the Border Guard Service unit for examination, where they said that the Poles gave them gas cans and sticks and instructed them to use them against the Belarusian soldiers.



