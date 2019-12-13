3.43 RUB
Ukrainian military stage provocation with APC on border with Belarus
The Ukrainian military staged a provocation with an APC on the border with Belarus. This was reported by the State Border Committee.
On October 29, at 13.23, the video surveillance cameras at the checkpoint "Glushkevichi" (recorded a Ukrainian APC -80 with a group of armed men in uniform moving towards the border with Belarus. After stopping in front of Ukrainian engineering barriers, the armored personnel carrier turned around and at 13:33 went back deep into Ukrainian territory. As part of the response to this provocation, soldiers of the Belarusian Border Guard Service took up firing positions to repel possible aggression and destroy military equipment and manpower in the event of a border violation. The reserves were also put on alert.
The Belarusian side has repeatedly pointed out that the poor discipline of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces and other paramilitary formations near the border contributes to provocative situations on the border and can lead to armed hostilities.
