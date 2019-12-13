3.42 RUB
98 people to receive presidential grants in 2020
This year, almost 100 representatives of science, education, healthcare, and culture will receive the President's grants. The relevant decree was signed by the Head of State. The funds will be directed to research and development in the field of physical and mathematical, technical, chemical, biological and economic sciences, improving the quality of teaching pupils and students. The development of new diagnostic and treatment methods in medicine will also receive support. In addition, the money will be allocated for creativity and spectacular events that develop the national culture.
