Citizens encouraged to submit proposals to amend Constitution

The draft amendments to the Basic Law of the country should be prepared by August 1. Such terms of work of the Constitutional Commission, which held its first meeting today, were announced by Petr Miklashevich. Then the proposals will be submitted to a national referendum. Organizational issues were discussed today. The working schedule has been determined. The commission plans to meet once every two weeks to consider innovations in each of the sections of the Basic Law. All proposals are accumulated in the National Center for Legal Research, now an electronic mailbox is organized to collect them online. An editorial group of lawyers will work, which will put into a competent form the options for changes in the main law of the country from citizens or organizations.



At this point, the House of Representatives received about 5 000 proposals. They come from citizens or public organizations. Business representatives, political parties, even staff of the historical memorial of the Brest Fortress are involved. Today experts discussed proposals for the second section of the Constitution, which concerns human rights and freedoms. One of the key issues is the digitalization of life and the legal regulation of this area, including the protection of users' personal data.



