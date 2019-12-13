Polish citizens allowed visa-free entry to Belarus as of July 1

Belarus has always pursued an open and honest policy that upholds the principles of good-neighborliness, peace and mutual understanding. And from today on, a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Poland begins to operate in our country. Such a decision was made by the head of state. The introduction of the visa-free regime for the citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, valid till the end of the year, was a goodwill gesture of the Belarusian side.

Visa-free travel for citizens of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland until the end of 2022

All this once again confirms the willingness of our country to preserve mutually respectful relations with these countries, as well as contacts between ordinary people, even in conditions of sanctions pressure on Belarus. Despite the rhetoric of individual politicians of both Poland and the Baltic States, it was the positive responses and wishes of foreigners, ordinary tourists, that convinced us to extend the visa-free regime.

From July 1, the visa-free procedure for entry and stay in Belarus will be extended to citizens of Poland as well. The decision to introduce visa-free travel is dictated by the maintenance and development of good neighborly relations with the neighboring countries. Polish citizens will be able to enter Belarus without a visa at the checkpoints on the Belarusian-Polish section of the border until December 31 inclusive. Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus