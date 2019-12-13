PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


Latvian citizens returning home from Ukraine via Belarus

A family from Latvia also arrived today at the Belarusian border from the Ukrainian side. They were trying to get home through our country. Foreigners with two children were going through Veselovka checkpoint. The Belarusian border guards entered the situation. Despite the lack of visas, the whole family was allowed into the territory of Belarus so they could get home.

