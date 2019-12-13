Poles fear for their lives: Another Polish citizen applies for refugee status in Belarus

On August 17, a Polish citizen arrived at the Brest border crossing point on a visa-free basis. While passing through border control, he asked the Belarusian border guards for refugee status, the Belarusian Border Committee reported in its social networks.



According to the man, the decision to go to Belarus and ask for protection was made out of fear for his life and health. The Polish citizen was allowed to cross the border and was advised to apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the appropriate status.



From April 15 to December 31, a visa-free entry procedure to Belarus was introduced for the citizens of Lithuania and Latvia (as well as for non-citizens of Latvia). Also on 1 July, a visa-free entry procedure has been introduced for citizens of Poland.



