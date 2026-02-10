Great Stone Plans to Attract about 100 New Residents by 2030

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a503a129-017a-452f-8168-57310be10bd5/conversions/be5ab161-79bd-4002-b055-d84568147832-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a503a129-017a-452f-8168-57310be10bd5/conversions/be5ab161-79bd-4002-b055-d84568147832-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a503a129-017a-452f-8168-57310be10bd5/conversions/be5ab161-79bd-4002-b055-d84568147832-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a503a129-017a-452f-8168-57310be10bd5/conversions/be5ab161-79bd-4002-b055-d84568147832-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Great Stone Industrial Park plans to attract approximately 100 new residents within five years.

This site is central to Belarusian-Chinese relations, so demand is high and the goals are ambitious. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov on February 10, when introducing the new head to the Great Stone administration. Particular attention should be paid to the digitalization of many administrative processes.

Technological and investment cooperation between Belarus and China is a priority for our economic policy. The Great Stone Industrial Park plays a key role here. It is a platform for attracting residents from around the world, and the key requirement is the production of high-tech and innovative products.

Today, the park already has over 170 residents. But the key issue is active work and product production. This was discussed on February 10th. First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov introduced the new head of the Park administration, Tatiana Kharlap, to the staff.

Another important point was noted: differentiation of functions, for example, between the management company and the park administration. The management company should be responsible for finding investors, while the administration should create conditions for these investors to operate within the Great Stone territory. One station is already operating here, operating under the "One contact" principle, where all business matters—from registration to the start of production—are handled at a single location. But it's important to go further today by digitizing many administrative procedures. The priority is to move up to 98% of such procedures electronically.

Active cooperation with government agencies must also be established to ensure that all business issues that arise in the Great Stone area are quickly resolved.

Tatiana Kharlap, Head of Administration of the Great Stone Industrial Park:

"As for plans, there is a development strategy for the park. For the next five years, this means 270 residents. That's almost an increase of 100 compared to the current number. Of course, this is an ambitious figure. But again, we're not primarily focused on quantity. There are also qualitative indicators. For example, how many projects have already been implemented by existing residents, and which of them have reached their design capacity. This indicator should be included in the assessment."