Grodno Prepares to Host the XV Republican Festival of National Cultures

This summer Grodno is preparing to host the 15th anniversary Republican Festival of National Cultures. On June 5th and 6th, the city will become a platform for friendship and unity for participants representing 42 nationalities.

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The largest delegation from Minsk will introduce guests to the traditions of 26 national cultures. The program includes concerts, exhibitions, master classes, and national gastronomic venues.

Grodno will offer guests and residents a special atmosphere of friendship and unity, where everyone becomes one big family.

Particular attention is being paid to the preparation of urban infrastructure and guest safety. Convenient routes are being developed, and parking areas are being arranged.