Grodno getting ready for Festival of National Cultures

The XIII Republican Festival of National Cultures will take place in Grodno on the first weekend of June. Active preparations for the forum are now underway. Today, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko has taken part in the meeting of the organizing committee. He got familiar with the festival program and saw the main locations. This year, the representatives of 31 nationalities living in Belarus will come to Grodno. The participants will demonstrate their culture, costumes, cuisine and handicraft skills. The festival will last for three days. A theatrical procession is planned, and trees will be planted in the Walk of Friendship. And, of course, exhibitions, concerts and master classes with national colors will be held.