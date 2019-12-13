3.42 RUB
Grodno getting ready for Festival of National Cultures
The XIII Republican Festival of National Cultures will take place in Grodno on the first weekend of June. Active preparations for the forum are now underway. Today, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko has taken part in the meeting of the organizing committee. He got familiar with the festival program and saw the main locations. This year, the representatives of 31 nationalities living in Belarus will come to Grodno. The participants will demonstrate their culture, costumes, cuisine and handicraft skills. The festival will last for three days. A theatrical procession is planned, and trees will be planted in the Walk of Friendship. And, of course, exhibitions, concerts and master classes with national colors will be held.
We have 156 nationalities, about 25 of them are united in the corresponding 205 public organizations. This is a very good and interesting aspect. About 30 of our diasporas take an active part in the Festival of the Cultures of the Peoples of Belarus. They are our Belarusians, but with certain features, which, in fact, they will demonstrate.
The Festival of National Cultures has become one of the brands of Grodno. It was first held in 1996 and is held every two years. In 2020, because of the pandemic, the festival was postponed.
