Grodno celebrates City Day and National Unity Day

Belarus continues to celebrate National Unity Day. Grodno has joined the festive marathon today. The city is 893 years old. The weather made adjustments to the festivities. Because of the heavy rain the street celebrations were canceled. But still the citizens of Grodno were not left without gifts. In the center of the city, a new art object, the "Bench of Architects", was opened. This place promises to become a fashionable photo-zone. The festivities continued on Lenin Square. Here, the citizens who received the title "Honorary Citizen of Grodno" were commended.



A motor rally of patriots was also timed to the City Day and the National Unity Day. Dozens of cars with national flags drove along the prominent places of Grodno. The car marathon finished at the Mound of Glory.



