3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Conversation in Oval Hall of Parliament turnes out to be loud and explicit
The Head of State made statements on the most resonant issues about the unprecedented pressure faced by Belarus, our tough and adequate response to any sanctions and how relations with partners would be built in the future. The President also commented on the incident with the Athens-Vilnius flight and revealed new details. And he also turned to the world community. Any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our state and cause damage will be followed by a corresponding reaction.
It was the parliamentarians who initiated the conversation in the Oval Hall. The participants were invited Panorama program today. Columnist Ilona Krasutskaya spoke with deputy of the House of Representatives Svetlana Gorval and Senator Sergei Rachkov.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All