EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Conversation in Oval Hall of Parliament turnes out to be loud and explicit

The Head of State made statements on the most resonant issues about the unprecedented pressure faced by Belarus, our tough and adequate response to any sanctions and how relations with partners would be built in the future. The President also commented on the incident with the Athens-Vilnius flight and revealed new details. And he also turned to the world community. Any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our state and cause damage will be followed by a corresponding reaction.

It was the parliamentarians who initiated the conversation in the Oval Hall. The participants were invited Panorama program today. Columnist Ilona Krasutskaya spoke with deputy of the House of Representatives Svetlana Gorval and Senator Sergei Rachkov.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All