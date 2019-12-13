Resounding start of new TV season at Belarus’ main media holding

In the new season, the “Main Air” program will have new studio design and, of course, content. The stories will become more dynamic, with more graphics and effects. The ATN correspondents will also surprise their audience by creative approach. But the most important thing remains unchanged - the information-analytical program sums up the main events of the week.



Watch the new season of the “Main Air” tomorrow at 9 p.m. New exciting, informative and informative programs are waiting for you on all TV channels of Belteleradiocompany.



