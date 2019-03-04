PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Group of Italian lyceum students arrive in Belarus

A group of Italian lyceum students fr om Sardinia arrived in Belarus. The purpose of the trip is to get acquainted with the culture and Orthodox traditions of our country. Students of the Scientific Lyceum from the city of Cagliari became the winners of the regional youth competition, wh ere they presented the video film "Christmas Comes Twice." The Italian guys visited the National Library, temples, schools.

