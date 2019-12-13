Group of Polish activists tries to break fence on border with Belarus demonstrating solidarity with Afghans

Demonstrating their solidarity with Afghans, a group of Poles attacked the fence on the border with Belarus. The activists believe that Poland (as the US ally in Afghanistan) is responsible for the situation of its people, and Warsaw has obligations to refugees who try to enter the country. 12 Polish nationals and one Dutch national tried to damage the fence with wire cutters and stretch it out. All of them are detained.



Warsaw, due to increase of number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the EU, started the construction of additional barbed wire fence, two and a half meters high, on the border with Belarus.

