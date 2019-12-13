3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Group of Polish activists tries to break fence on border with Belarus demonstrating solidarity with Afghans
Demonstrating their solidarity with Afghans, a group of Poles attacked the fence on the border with Belarus. The activists believe that Poland (as the US ally in Afghanistan) is responsible for the situation of its people, and Warsaw has obligations to refugees who try to enter the country. 12 Polish nationals and one Dutch national tried to damage the fence with wire cutters and stretch it out. All of them are detained.
Warsaw, due to increase of number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the EU, started the construction of additional barbed wire fence, two and a half meters high, on the border with Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All