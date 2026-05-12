While some in Western countries are trying to rewrite history to suit neo-Nazism, others are ready to strengthen international cooperation, learn new facts, and spread the truth about the exploits of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. A delegation from Germany has been visiting Belarus for several days. They visited memorial sites in the Brest and Minsk regions.

A delegation of more than 20 people, including doctors, teachers, engineers, and artists, is visiting Belarus. They have united under the name "Guardians of Peace." The guests are viewing authentic documents and facts, and are speaking with witnesses to the events of the Great Patriotic War.

We've already visited Brest and the Brest Fortress, a memorial complex in the Zhabinka district where the village and its inhabitants were burned in September 1942. The route also included the Bronnaya Gora tract in the Berezovsky district, known as the "death factory," where people from the ghettos of the Brest and Pinsk regions were brought for execution. At this moment, the bells of Khatyn echo in the hearts of the foreign delegation.