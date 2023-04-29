Gulevich: The test of combat readiness demonstrates that Armed Forces of Belarus ready to repulse any aggression

Belarus continues checking its combat readiness. Brigade tactical exercises were held at one of the training grounds in Brest Region. In fact, the units have completed the stages of combat readiness, training and combat tasks have been completed. According to the plan, the reconnaissance detected the advanced forces of the enemy and engaged the main patrol. The result was that the enemy suffered losses and began to retreat. Head of the General Staff of Belarus noted in an interview why the inspection of the combat readiness is of such a large scale. The tense situation around the borders of our country requires us to keep our hand on the pulse.

Victor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"Combat training is a major component of the troops' activities. The tense situation near our borders also adds to this. We have to respond to unfriendly steps on the part of our neighbors, who conduct intensive military training activities".

He noted that commanders of all levels are confident in the readiness of their troops to fulfill their tasks. According to the Chief of the General Staff, the idea of the exercise, which was worked out by the commander, is very interesting and multifaceted: "The activities are conducted on a large scale. Five training ranges are involved in the exercise. The training of a set of heterogeneous forces and means makes it possible for all branches of the troops of the verified formation to fulfill their tasks. "

Victor Gulevich reminded about NATO exercises "Defender of Europe" as well as the exercise "Anakonda", which will be held in Poland. "We demonstrate that, if necessary, our troops are ready to repel any aggression against Belarus. This is evidenced by the idea of the exercises, according to which there are defensive battles at the lines and the maximum defeat of the advancing enemy," said Viktor Gulevich.

A large number of reserve servicemen came to us. It was necessary to prepare them. The units worked on unplanned tasks. The nuance is that you do not see the enemy, coherence is important, everything depends on the tasks.