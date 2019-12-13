3.42 RUB
Humanitarian aid from Belarus delivered to Syria
Humanitarian aid from Belarus has reached Syria. An official ceremony of cargo transfer took place Saturday in the seaport of Latakia. Belarusian medications, food and electric generators were delivered to representatives of Syrian ministries and departments responsible for distribution of humanitarian aid. Some of the medical supplies were delivered to the city hospital in Latakia.
This is not the first time Belarus provided aid to Syria. This was the fifth humanitarian mission in recent years. This summer, children from Syria recuperated in Belarus at the invitation of Alexander Lukashenko.
