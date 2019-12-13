EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Humanitarian aid from United Arab Emirates arrives in Minsk

A few hours ago a humanitarian cargo from the United Arab Emirates arrived at Minsk National Airport. This is a friendly gesture weighing 7 tons including masks, gloves, antiseptics. All this will be handed over to the Belarusian doctors in the coming days. As the UAE embassy noted, the Arab Emirates has already provided humanitarian support to combat the coronavirus to 47 countries.

