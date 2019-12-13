3.39 RUB
Humanitarian cargo arrived in Belarus from China
The humanitarian aid from Beijing arrived in Minsk. Military Il-76 landed at airfield in Machulishchi an hour ago. Belarusian private companies and state enterprises purchased part of the cargo. About 30 tons of the cargo contained tests, diagnostic systems, drugs and personal protective equipment. Military pilots and emergency workers delivered the cargo.
This is the second humanitarian board from China. Our country also assisted China twice in January and February.
