Gursky: Development of the Belarusian pharmaceutical industry is vital today

The development of local pharmaceutical industry today becomes extremely urgent and vital, said Chief Scientific Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vasily Gursky at the opening of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Belarusian Medicines", which started at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of NAS of Belarus today, BelTA informs.



Vasily Gursky noted that the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus as the leading scientific center of the country functions on the principles of scientific and production corporation.



Belarusian and Russian scientists and specialists as well as representatives of medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies take part in the conference that will last till November 25. The program includes plenary speeches, sessions and an exhibition of the products made by the domestic manufacturers.



The participants will discuss the problematic issues in such areas as pharmaceutical production, biochemical pharmacology and pharmaceutical chemistry, technologies of finished dosage forms production, modern methods of analysis of biologically active substances, etc.



