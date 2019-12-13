Gusakov: Despite any sanctions, foreign contacts do not decline

Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences Vladimir Gusakov said during the Festival of Science that despite sanctions, scientific cooperation of Belarusian scientists with foreign partners is developing, BelTA writes.

Vladimir Gusakov:

“The share of science funding is stable, there are enough sources. These are budgetary and financing through state programs, funds, agreements with ministries and departments, enterprises, foreign partners, grants, production and sale of products. Belarusian science has learned to earn money. Despite any sanctions, foreign contacts are not decreasing. If the interaction with European countries has decreased, the cooperation with China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Vietnam, Cuba, Venezuela and other Latin American countries has developed.”

On September 2, Minsk hosts the Festival of Science, including the participation of foreign partners. The event is aimed at popularizing science among young people. "Young people are going into science. We take about 300 young scientists to NAS every year," said the chairman of the Presidium of NAS.