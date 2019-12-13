PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Gusakov: We are working on a 100% Belarusian satellite, it may be launched in 2025

The Center of Virology will open in the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in the near future. Now the installation of equipment is in progress. According to estimates, the center will be one of the best in the world, our specialists will be ready to produce vaccines not only from COVID-19 and flu but also from any viruses.

The development of microelectronics has also reached a new level. Specialists from the Research Institute of Radio Materials signed a contract for the supply of microchips worth one million dollars.

Now our scientific school is also working on a 100% Belarusian satellite. All components from imaging equipment to electronics are domestically produced. Th year 2025 will see the spacecraft in the space.

