Head of Belarus’ Investigative Committee: Crime at a Historic Low

The head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus: In the republic a historic minimum of crime is registered.

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has become a reliable shield in the protection of the state and society from criminal encroachments.

This State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich stated in the course of a solemn assembly in the Palace of the Republic, dedicated to a landmark date — the 15th anniversary from the day of the formation of the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the Day of the employee of organs of pretrial investigation.

In a decade and a half the department confidently inscribed itself into the system of organs of the provision of national security of the country.

Konstantin Bychek, chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus: “Fifteen years ago the head of our state took in a certain degree a unique and fateful for the law-enforcement system decision, having transferred the functions of pretrial investigation to a separate state organ. These one and a half decades showed that the decision of our President, as also all other decisions, turned out correct. Over these years we substantially improved the quality and operativeness of pretrial investigation. And we can state that now we live in a period of time when a historic minimum of crime is registered.”

“Investigators hourly, every minute bear service for the protection of public order, the defense of the rights of our citizens, the interests of society and the state from criminals and other unlawful encroachments. And, of course, the restoration of justice, the restoration of violated rights of our citizens always was, is, and will be the key task of the Investigative Committee,” senior investigator of the Frunzensky district department of the city of Minsk of the IC of Belarus Yakov Nesterovich noted.

Separate words of gratitude sounded in the address of veterans who stood at the sources of the creation of the department and laid its foundation.

The solemn event a festive concert continued.