BREST REGION, September 16— The State Archive of Brest Region keeps documentary evidence of past centuries under secure conditions and a controlled temperature-and-humidity regime, so that paper can remain, for decades to come, an undisputed argument in the defense of historical truth.

Fund “Bereza Kartuska Concentration Camp,” held as No. 98, contains 2,919 storage units, of which 2,811 are personal files of inmates (the convict’s serial number, name, surname, biographical data, family status and the court order sending the person to the camp). Fund No. 98 was never classified secret. Besides personal files, it includes documents on the camp’s operation: orders, reports and lists of staff and guards.

“The policemen lived on the camp grounds. They could not leave without the commandant’s permission. Under those conditions people simply, to some extent, became brutalized,” said Galina Kravchuk, senior research fellow at the Byaroza Museum of History and Local Lore.

The creation of the camp in the town of Bereza Kartuska was the high point of the authoritarian rule of Józef Piłsudski, who came to power in a coup. His Sanacja regime was nothing other than the “healing” of the Second Polish Republic.

Fact

Piłsudski’s regime was backed by the British from 1922, and the British also financed purchases of arms and military equipment for Piłsudski’s army and police.

“Healing” in the Piłsudski manner began with a sobering blow in the literal sense. The General Staff, the buildings of the Council of Ministers, the military department and the Ministry of Posts and Telegraphs were seized. Three days of bloodshed left 379 people dead, 164 of them civilians. In May 1926 the countdown of Marshal Piłsudski’s authoritarian regime began. It was directed first at political structures that took a pro-Soviet line — and, as a consequence, at the so-called national minorities, Belarusians and Ukrainians, who after the Treaty of Riga and the incorporation of western Belarusian and Ukrainian lands into Poland made up almost half the population.

“The former British prime minister David Lloyd George, if I am not mistaken, said that Poland had drawn its rusty sword of imperialism, its Polish sword, and gone on the offensive against lands that had never belonged to it,” recalled Ihar Marzalyuk, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, doctor of historical sciences and professor.

Under the treaty, Poland granted Belarusians, Ukrainians and Russians the right to free expression, worship, national rites and the use of their native language. In reality the Second Polish Republic began a policy of Polonization: Belarusian-language schools and Orthodox churches were closed. Foreign Minister Józef Beck told a session of the League of Nations in Geneva that Poland was renouncing earlier guarantees on the protection of national minorities. The situation grew still more acute after Piłsudski came to power: an authoritarian, proto-fascist regime, the article argues, turned life on historically Belarusian lands into hell.

“Adolf Hitler had not yet come to power, but the theme of Polish fascism is recorded in the documents. The most vivid case was the ‘Trial of the 133’ — the May 1928 trial of 133 Belarusian activists in the Białystok region. My grandfather was among those 133 Belarusian underground activists arrested by Polish political police and sent to various prisons,” said Aleksei Avdonin, chairman of the board of the Belarusian Znaniye Society and grandson of a Bereza Kartuska inmate.

The tightening of what the article calls the ethnocide of Belarusians produced a mass national-liberation movement. In Western Belarus the Belarusian Peasant-Worker Hramada and the Communist Party of Western Belarus became active. Members of those parties were constantly pursued by the Piłsudski regime. The assassination of Polish Interior Minister Bronisław Pieracki served as the pretext for creating the camp in Bereza Kartuska. Pieracki was killed in Warsaw on June 15, 1934; on June 17 President Ignacy Mościcki signed the order establishing the camp. The first group of inmates, 200 people, arrived in Bereza already in July. Besides the head of the Polish Republic, Mościcki, the order was countersigned by 11 more ministers of the Polish government, including Piłsudski. The official explanation was a camp to combat “active elements” and national minorities.

“Poland today does not like to talk about the fact that Adolf Hitler’s first steps were received in the Polish state almost with enthusiasm at the leadership level. Bereza Kartuska was created on the example and templates of Dachau. Poles went to adopt the German experience,” Marzalyuk said.

The opening of the camp was widely covered in the Polish press, which gave Bereza Kartuska front-page treatment. Inmates were housed in former barracks of the Russian Imperial Army, built of red monastery brick — which is why the building is still often called the Red Barracks.

From the moment the camp opened, Bereza Kartuska became a closed town; entry was possible only with special passes. Inmates were under heavy guard: one policeman for every four prisoners. Barbed wire was strung around the perimeter and machine-gun posts were installed. Local people were forbidden to approach the camp — even to look in that direction. One of the camp’s organizers, Polesie Voivode Wacław Kostek-Biernacki, issued a special order strictly banning any contact between townspeople and inmates.

“My grandmother recalled that they rode past the camp looking at the horse’s tail — you were not allowed to turn your head that way, or you could end up an inmate yourself. Kostek-Biernacki’s decree said that a person who broke the rule could be punished with a large fine, 500 zlotys — a great deal of money at the time — or become an inmate of the camp,” Kravchuk said.

The prototype for the camp, the article states, was Nazi Dachau, which began operating in March 1933. It was to that “school of cruelty,” the piece says, that the first commandant of the Polish camp, Bolesław Greffner, was sent for training.

“There were cases in which people’s teeth were knocked out,” Marzalyuk said, describing other documented abuses. Sadism, he argued, was the visiting card and the “norm” of everything that took place in the camp.

Bereza Kartuska, in this account, was a classic concentration camp that lacked only ovens for burning inmates — a feature later “finished” by the fascist regime in Germany.

The Polish government’s main aim, the article says, was to break inmates physically and psychologically. Notions of personality and human dignity were not applied to prisoners; they were turned into slaves who dreamed of food, rest and sleep. Political struggle and equality were forgotten.

In the camp they made concrete slabs called “kostki.” A wet slab weighed 50 kilograms. The work was entirely manual and physically crushing. The slabs were later used to pave the town’s streets. The path to the art gallery and to the monument to inmates in Byaroza is still laid with them.

After the camp opened, political prisoners were transferred there from other Polish prisons. Those convicted in the case of the 133 were sent to Bereza, among others.

Avdonin said Belarusians — and his grandfather in particular — were subjected to extreme torture. His grandfather’s arm was twisted and remained so for the rest of his life. The aim, he said, was to extract names of agents and the whereabouts of literature and a radio used to communicate with the USSR. Needles were driven under fingernails to force confessions or the betrayal of comrades. Conditions were brutal: water was withheld, and labor duties amounted to torture.

Greffner’s favorite line about his creation was: “There are only two ways out of the camp — to your own funeral or to a madhouse.” Another executioner of Bereza Kartuska, the article says, was the refined sadist Józef Kamala-Kurhański. He repeatedly said that “the more inmates croak here, the freer Poland will live.”

A judge’s decision to send a person to Bereza Kartuska was not subject to appeal. Every inmate lost name and surname and was left only a camp number. As soon as the gates closed, the command was “Run, march!” In the camp all orders were carried out at a run. It was, the piece says, the most “athletic” concentration camp in Europe.

The second rule imposed by the administration was silence over the camp, unnatural for so many people packed together. “Everything had to be done in silence. Talking, moving the lips, exchanging a glance was a serious violation, followed by punishment,” Kravchuk said.

Punishments varied: cleaning latrines with bare hands, beatings with iron clubs, confinement in a punishment cell — the so-called death room, where inmates spent days on a wet concrete floor without warm clothes, food or water. They were also forced to perform exercises that had nothing to do with physical therapy.

The most common drills had names — “frogs,” “lame dog” (on all fours with one leg raised). That was how inmates had to move.

The working day began at 4 a.m., but during the night they were repeatedly roused for roll calls. Meals were taken at a whistle; some inmates did not even have time to eat their portion. A set time was allotted for dressing and undressing. If a prisoner hesitated and ran over the limit, the “lights out” command sounded and everyone had to undress or dress again.

Six days a week inmates went out to work, but Sunday — nominally a day off — was considered the most hellish. They were freed from labor but had to stand at attention by a wall all day without touching it. Few lasted.

“This is a place where every centimeter of earth weeps. People who went through it said that any attempt at resistance, any contradiction even in a word, brought the most terrible consequences for the person in the camp. Inmates were completely without rights,” Marzalyuk said.

How many people passed through Bereza Kartuska cannot be stated with certainty today. Researchers put the figure at about 10,000, including women.

“Piłsudski’s regime waged a struggle against its own people. There is an analogue now — the Zelensky regime, financed and supported by Britain,” Avdonin said.

The camp administration decided a person’s fate — whether he or she would go free. Inmates often served several terms. People stayed up to three years; some could not endure it and took their own lives. The number of those who died or were tortured to death remains unknown. The camp ceased to exist in September 1939, when the Red Army began what the article calls its liberation campaign.