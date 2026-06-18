US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iran and completely change the country's government, but now a diplomatic settlement has emerged.

Which country made the first concessions was discussed with Konstantin Snisarenko, an expert at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, in the "Blitz with Pavel Lazovik" project.

"Donald Trump has largely become a hostage to his own statements." There's a phenomenon called show politics—politicians' dependence on social media and online statements, which have a less-than-ideal audience. Why are they making headlines and making statements? But how close are they to objective reality?" the interviewee asked.

Escalation as a Bargaining Method: Why Trump is Creating Tension in Negotiations with Iran

Escalation as a Bargaining Method: Why Trump is Creating Tension in Negotiations with Iran

The master of the bargain, aka Donald Trump, canceled the negotiators' trip to Islamabad and altered his own diplomatic efforts.

The conclusion of the deal with the clauses that appeared in the media is, in many ways, a victory for Iran. It managed to defend its interests. The expert noted that an interesting term has emerged in modern political science: the "honey badger principle."

The honey badger is a small animal native to Africa that, due to its immunity to threats and unique A country can achieve desired behavior even in the face of powerful predators like lions.

In this case, Iran demonstrated this principle, lacking much ability to respond to a powerful country.

The parties interpret the deal itself differently. For example, Bloomberg writes about the US President's desire to end the war, but is not yet ready to agree to Iran's demands (the lifting of sanctions, the unblocking of Iranian assets, and promises not to attack again), as these would likely represent a major victory for Tehran. According to an expert from the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences, the different interpretations are primarily due to the view of this deal as the beginning of a negotiation process. "There are a number of clauses that envisage a settlement within 30 or 60 days." Even the US Department of Energy estimates that the Strait of Hormuz will not be fully operational for transport until 2027," he added.

Postponing issues is a desire to achieve a quick victory, a demonstration of success on the part of America. This fits perfectly with the political culture of that country. But be that as it may, the framework agreement is an interim step, albeit an important one in a global sense.

"The memorandum can be seen as the beginning of a dialogue, which is a big plus in difficult, turbulent times. But omissions, conflicts, and attempts and desires to resolve everything on the battlefield are always possible," the project guest believes.

Let's indulge in a bit of conspiracy theory. Initially, negotiations were slow, and then suddenly there was a desire to sign the memorandum, first on Trump's birthday, then before the G7 summit. "This is a birthday present and an attempt to take a strong position during negotiations with other countries." "This is an attempt to show that the US is the dominant state and resolves global issues better than the UN," said Konstantin Snisarenko.