Hooked on AI: How Big Tech Turns Convenience into Control and Cash

Mark Zuckerberg has published a sprawling 6,500-word manifesto on artificial intelligence. In it, the Meta founder casts AI as a tireless personal assistant: it helps with work, monitors your health, even chooses the movie for Friday night. Progress, he insists. Helpful. Inevitable.

Analysts see something else entirely. Behind the helpful smile sits a sophisticated system of influence. Today the algorithm feeds you flawed information or quietly steers your choices — and you barely notice, because you believe you’re the one training it. The real programming is happening somewhere else. Tonight it recommends a film. Tomorrow it may recommend a candidate.

Zuckerberg is also careful not to dwell on the business model. Artificial intelligence is not merely a tool; it is a monetization engine. Companies open the door for free, let users get comfortable, then introduce the subscription. “First they give you the promo, let you try it on, and only later do you start paying for what you’ve already grown used to,” notes analyst Yulia Abukhovich. “That’s standard practice. Most of these firms still live off advertising and search. AI remains a work in progress — many admit they won’t break even until 2029.”

Meanwhile, the physical cost is becoming impossible to ignore. Texas has declared a moratorium on new data centers. New York did the same. Fifteen more states are preparing to follow. The reason is straightforward: these facilities devour electricity by the hundreds of megawatts today and will demand gigawatts tomorrow. They also require vast amounts of fresh water for cooling. In Texas, electricity prices have already multiplied within a few years, and residents are pushing back.

One telling detail: a nuclear plant once labeled a potential “second Fukushima” is being restarted because Microsoft decided it needs the power. Citizens may object. Capital measured in billions will not. Those who control the data centers are positioning themselves to own both the information and the intelligence that processes it. Ordinary users, already accustomed to the convenience, will find it harder and harder to walk away.

The question is no longer whether the technology advances. It is who ends up paying for it — in money, in energy, and in the quiet surrender of independent judgment.