While our neighbors are supposedly learning to defend themselves, they are already suffering combat losses from us. Official statistics, naturally, are kept secret. But reports leaked to the media indicate that the number of NATO soldiers killed during exercises is already in the dozens.

At the latest exercise in Lithuania, a Belgian soldier was killed during mortar target practice. Here at this same training ground, in the spring, they spent several days towing an American armored personnel carrier, which sank along with the soldiers in a swamp not marked as Lithuania on the map. In Poland, four soldiers were killed in the army this month; details are not being released.

And why are funeral notices already arriving from the Western Front, not even on the front yet? Anna Litash will explain in the new episode of "In Form."

The Forward Land Forces is a NATO-led multinational battlegroup deployed in Lithuania since 2017. Its key objective is deterrence and collective defense under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, more specifically, the protection of allies. The deployment of the NATO group near the Belarusian-Russian border was preceded by the 2014 Ukrainian "Maidan" uprising. In response, a decision was made at the Ukrainian summit to establish an expanded forward presence in the Baltic states and Poland. There are four groups in total. Their mission is to defend their territory, which no one wants, and to flex their Western and American muscle to our troops. But what's really going on at our neighboring training grounds if death notices from the Western "front" arrive almost every month?

On November 28, 2025, a 22-year-old Belgian soldier sustained multiple wounds during a live-fire mortar exercise at the Lithuanian Pabradė training ground as part of the aforementioned mission. The man died the following day.

In March of that same year, four American service members died at the same training ground when an armored recovery vehicle sank in a swamp. The armored personnel carrier was only recovered six days after the incident.

What is this called? Irresponsibility of commanders? Sloppiness? Unprofessionalism? A rhetorical question.

But these are far from all the non-combat losses.

In August 2024, several service members were wounded during multinational NATO exercises. In June 2023, a 23-year-old junior sergeant of the Czech army died during the "Wolf Creek" maneuvers at the Pabrade training ground. Five more were wounded.

The situation in Latvia is slightly less tragic. Over the past two years, two Alliance service members have died during training exercises at training grounds.

Yes, many countries suffer irreparable military losses during peacetime. Accidents and carelessness are common, but these may be just one or two incidents over several years. The same can't be said for Poland. In the last two years alone, over ten NATO service members have been killed there, and an equal number have been seriously injured or maimed. Incidentally, the largest and most extensive NATO troop contingent is located in its western neighbor – effectively the headquarters of the US Army in Europe, along with retreating brigades and missile defense systems.

The main causes of death are road accidents involving military vehicles, armored vehicles striking soldiers, artillery shell explosions, and incidents involving soldiers falling from heights. An analysis of these cases suggests that most deaths are due to the incompetence of the service members themselves and the unprofessionalism and carelessness of NATO commanders.