How the northern and western regions of Belarus endure frosty days

An extremely low sub-zero temperature tests the resilience of people, communications, and animals alike. All services are working in high alert. It’s worth noting that temperature fluctuations are no longer new to our country. If it's minus 30°C in one area, it can be quite comfortable in another.

The Arctic breath of winter has also been felt in the Vitebsk region. Last night, the coldest place in the north of the country was the Orsha district, where the thermometer dropped to minus 27°C. According to weather forecasters, this is not the limit yet. Therefore, readiness is at maximum.

Energy workers operate in intensified mode

Energy workers monitor the situation around the clock online. With extreme cold, there is increased control over the operation of substation equipment, power lines, and boiler houses.

Due to lowered outdoor temperatures, maintaining the Vitebsk TPP temperature regime at 95°C for the direct heat carrier and hydraulic mode at 0.85 to 0.25 is necessary.

The Eastern Mini-CHP provides heat and hot water to a third of the consumers in the regional center. All boilers are currently operating normally. In case of further temperature drops, reserve heat sources are ready to be activated.

Gleb Makhanov, head of the Eastern Mini-CHP branch of Vitebsk Heating Networks RUE "Vitebskenergo":

"We have four steam boilers and three water heaters in operation. The station’s reserve equipment has been tested. If necessary, we can switch it on additionally. We are currently maintaining all parameters. The water temperature supplied to the city is 93°C."

Viktor Kirov, director of the Vitebsk Heating Networks branch of "Vitebskenergo":

"We have formed reserve emergency brigades. In case of external situations, we react immediately. We work closely with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and communal organizations."

Boiler capacities are loaded at 70%. This is sufficient to ensure a comfortable indoor temperature in residential buildings, enterprises, and social institutions. The temperature in kindergarten No. 72 remains normal. The cold has only affected the schedule — outdoor walks are temporarily suspended.

Irina Shaura, director of kindergarten No. 72 in Vitebsk "Vyaselka":

"The frosts haven't caused us any discomfort. The temperature in the institution complies with sanitary and epidemiological standards. It is monitored daily by managers and educators. A sensor is installed that responds to outdoor temperature and adjusts the indoor climate accordingly."

Assistance to the elderly during cold weather

During such frosts, special attention is paid to the elderly, especially those living alone and with difficulty leaving home. Help is provided with medicines and groceries. Irina Khranovskaya visits 95-year-old Vera Grigoryevna Maslova — a labor veteran and rear worker. During the Great Patriotic War, she worked as a livestock breeder and was awarded orders and medals of the USSR for her dedicated work. Today, social services’ help is a vital necessity for her.

Irina Khranovskaya, social worker at the territorial social service center of the Shchuchin district:

"It’s necessary to bring groceries, and also help with firewood for those living in private houses, clear snow, and assist. The current weather conditions make it very difficult for people to reach stores for supplies, so help is needed."

Vera Maslova, labor veteran:

"When I need pills, I can’t go to the hospital myself to get a prescription, so they go, get it, and bring it to me home. They also bring groceries as I tell them. I am very pleased with this help. She’s a good person, very attentive."

Animal husbandry’s attention during cold weather

In conditions of persistent sub-zero temperatures, animals also require special care. Farms in the Grodno region have prepared for winter in advance. At "Dembrovo," livestock facilities, windows, and doors have been insulated, engineering communications checked, and watering systems inspected. As temperatures drop, the farm adjusts animals’ diets, and bedding is regularly updated for young stock.

Vitaliy Kunets, chief zootechnician of JSC "Dembrovo":

"We try to keep the bedding for calves at least 30 cm. When cold weather arrives, we increase feeding by 15 percent. This is necessary so that, with the onset of cold, the young calf uses part of the milk to warm its body. To prevent weight loss, we increase milk feeding and add dry concentrate, which we feed to them."

Cold weather will persist until the end of the week