It is no coincidence that the Belarusian People's Congress paid special attention to strengthening our country's defense. It seems that the adopted Program of Socio-Economic Development will have strong backing. A detailed course for protecting our future has been mapped out, taking into account challenging external conditions and the Western push towards war.

How can we counter the destructive military trends of the European elite? And what can stop the fiery zeal of peace opponents?

The atmosphere in decision-making centers and in the people's authority in Sovereign Belarus sharply contrasts with that in the West. The Belarusian People's Congress... Just listening to the atmosphere and mood here is enough to feel: this is about peace and for peace. And everything beyond our borders, with the West, is strikingly different! They threaten to burn Kaliningrad—and, attention!—they are planning it. New military ranges are being built (like in Lithuania, just 10 km from our borders). They are calling their citizens to prepare for war, following the example of NATO Secretary General Rutte. But we, at the Belarusian People's Congress, are calling for peace and taking concrete steps to prevent this very war. Once again, we are lagging behind Europe, not aligning with "democratic trends." We seek loopholes for stability, security, equality, and respect. How can we not fight with such an attitude?

"National unity, peace, and security are fundamental values that we realize more acutely each day. This is also the result of daily work by law enforcement agencies, structures, and every officer in uniform. Objectively: there is no easy service. There have never been easy periods regarding risks and threats to national security. Never in our history. And today, they are exponentially greater. This frightening trend involves the global community being drawn into a world war. No matter how many peaceful initiatives are voiced, the situation is seriously escalating," said Alexander Lukashenko on December 18, 2025.

Correspondent Konstantin Gagarin admitted that recently he feared that his work would make him wake up and immediately proclaim—"NATO is growing at Belarus’s borders!"—just as a propagandist. But now, he says, sometimes he wishes it could stay that way—only to prevent an outbreak of war. What once inspired him? The same EU politicians shamelessly changing their statements in different settings. They openly support continuing the slaughter in Ukraine, promise Kyiv support at any cost, even reprimanding America. But when they sit at the same table with Trump, they suddenly advocate compromises and peace based on the U.S. president’s plan. Yet, even those days seem to be passing. Brussels will continue to provoke and craft an image of us as enemies because stability reveals the economic and political problems of the EU instantly. Currently, the European “axis of evil” has hardened so much that some states are practically competing for the right to selflessly—and, of course, retaliatorily—accept the blow from Russia and Belarus if fighting in Ukraine ceases. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia suddenly find an opponent in Finland. Helsinki claims that after battles in the "unrecognized," Moscow will send troops—toward them—with undeniably aggressive intentions. In other words, Western support for military tension against the Union State is artificially maintained, and this has also been addressed at the Belarusian People's Congress.

"Even Trump, whatever he might suggest, you see how they drag things out. They suffocate, dissolve, and fear confrontation. Although some journalists and propagandists—the so-called 'mouthpiece'—are already talking about it openly. Still, quietly, quietly: ‘Volodya, go fight, go fight Zelensky. We’ll give you something. Thousands will die, but it’s not our people,’" Alexander Lukashenko said on December 18, 2025.

Some compatriots abroad are rhythmically accusing the Belarusian People's Congress of inefficiency. They ignore the fact that we are living in the world and that today, a sign of mega-effectiveness is present in all spheres of life. This is largely thanks to the people's assemblies. They have often provided serious impetus for the development of military science, strategy, and technology—particularly in the most relevant areas of defense, such as electronic warfare (EW). Since the last Congress, EW units have been literally upgraded.

Alexander Nogovitsyn, head of the Radio-Electronic Warfare Department of the Belarusian Armed Forces:

"We have completed a very important phase—rearming EW units with modern complexes of 2024 model, produced by our national military-industrial complex, designed with the experience of the special military operation in mind, and by their tactical and technical characteristics, matching global analogs. Additionally, we continue to equip critical facilities with electronic warfare systems against unmanned aerial vehicles. We also haven't forgotten to equip troops with modern individual electronic warfare tools."

It’s worth recalling that at the first session of the VII Belarusian People's Congress, the National Security Concept and Military Doctrine were approved. The use of nuclear weapons was openly discussed. Interestingly, where else is such transparency possible? This time, serious arguments about our defense capability also remained at the center of attention. The topic had been thoroughly prepared—during the President’s visits to military ranges and at the recent Security Council meeting. Now, the Congress has refined the country’s defense vectors. Additional clarity was given to the future of the Oreshnik missile complex on Belarusian territory.

Viktor Khrenin, Belarusian Defense Minister:

"The Oreshnik missile system has been delivered and deployed on Belarusian territory, and preparations are underway for it to enter combat duty. Once that happens, we will invite and show it to the journalists. These are matters of strategic deterrence. The President constantly emphasizes this: ultimately, it will be the soldier on the battlefield who will decide. We fully understand this. Therefore, tactics, combat training, coordination, and team cohesion will be priorities to counter the escalation and the problems posed by our unfriendly neighbors."

As for the second session of the VII Belarusian People's Congress, it can be said that it has not really ended. The results are an ambiguous concept. The final line will be drawn only by the decisions implemented.