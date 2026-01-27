How Universities and National Academy of Sciences Will Join Forces to Create Large-Scale Projects

What is the current state of university science today, and are there any planned changes? Belarus’s Minister of Education, Andrei Ivanets, shared insights on these questions.

According to the Minister, it is impossible to provide quality education without university science. "Today, we have reasons to be proud of our university research: every second candidate or doctor of sciences who defends their thesis is a product of university science. However, we remain quite self-critical regarding the shortcomings we face. The potential for collaboration between university science and the industry-focused sector of the Academy remains largely untapped. Just recently, during Belarusian Science Day, a cooperation agreement was signed between the National Academy of Sciences and the Ministry of Education. Our current shared goal is for universities and the Academy to reach every scientist," Ivanets emphasized. "Each laboratory, research institute, the Academy, and every department at our universities should truly sit down and work together as one team toward a common goal."

The second key direction, he added, is focused on solving specific practical problems. "For the first time in this five-year plan, we have introduced a new tool—regional scientific and technical programs. These are established across all regions and oblasts of our country. The regional executive committees are the clients. Our task now is to fill these programs with concrete projects that will give a real boost to the innovative development of these regions," Ivanets said.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, also expressed strong hope in this agreement and the integration of joint efforts. "Our main goal is to see university scientists involved in our laboratories and academic institutes because they are truly highly skilled individuals with great potential. The draft legal act provides for academic staff and industry scientists to engage in pedagogical activities during their primary work hours. I hope that through these efforts, we will ensure that academic researchers appear in classrooms to share their experience and, importantly, to identify future colleagues and researchers," he explained.