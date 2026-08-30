Against the background of a deep crisis of European diplomacy, Minsk continues to go along a humanitarian path. Another humanitarian mission took place several days ago, and Belarus remains one of the few platforms — if not for a direct settlement of the conflict, then at least for contacts and humanitarian initiatives. Why does this succeed precisely for our country when others do not manage it? This was related by deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Dmitry Shevtsov in “Current Interview.”

Sincerity as the basis of international trust

The main secret of the success of Belarusian diplomacy, in the opinion of the parliamentarian, is sincerity. Belarus does not dissemble and does not conduct under-the-carpet games. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko openly states the position of the republic on the international arena: peace, economic development, cooperation with any state on equal, parity foundations.

Such an approach is valued by the leaders of other countries. Proof of that is the number of heads of state visiting Belarus, and the return visits of the Belarusian leader with teams that sign multimillion contracts. It is precisely the honest position of the President that forms trust in the country.

“If there are doubts in even some country about insincerity, of what international humanitarian platform, negotiating platform can one speak? No. Only exclusively proceeding from a clear position, honest, transparent, we still are an honest negotiating platform,” Dmitry Shevtsov emphasized.

Humanitarian missions as a foundation for future talks

Successful experience of humanitarian missions can become the basis for future political talks on the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In Belarus they see that the rhetoric toward migrants in the European Union and refugees from Ukraine has changed cardinally. In some countries it is becoming incomprehensible and cruel.

Belarus is becoming that place where people find refuge. A flow of Ukrainian citizens into the republic has been observed since 2022 — somewhere it is larger, somewhere smaller, but it is constant. People come in order to remain in Belarus or to reunite with relatives living in Belarus or the Russian Federation. The Belarusian Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross help in this.

Many Ukrainians, having been in European countries, in the end come to Belarus. By the path of comparisons they come to the conclusion that our country is a guarantor of security. Here they are helped to assimilate, to integrate into the economy, to become full-fledged citizens: to take children to schools, to work and to bring benefit to themselves and the country.

“Ukrainians see the attitude of Belarusians toward them. Of course they speak of this to their close ones — relatives, acquaintances, publish it on social networks. And of course more Ukrainians then come to us, because they trust us. We are proud of this,” Dmitry Shevtsov noted.

Especially indicative against this background become the monstrous cases of beatings of Ukrainians on the territory of Poland. And in European political circles more and more often calls are heard to send Ukrainian women from the EU first to Ukraine and then also to the front. People fleeing a military conflict see direct risks for themselves in this.

Why does the European Union fear the Belarusian humanitarian mission?

The deputy considers that there are two ways to become better. The first is when you have a strong neighbor, you cooperate with him, develop, and become stronger. The second is to try to create obstacles for the neighbor, to throw in false information, to create a negative agenda, in order against that background to seem decent. The first path is for states that want to achieve; the second is for idlers or parasites.

Belarus, despite sanctions, pays them no attention. The economy of the country is strengthening, markets of sale are expanding, the number of foreign partners is growing. And the question that sooner or later will arise before the international community: to what state are we presenting sanctions? To that which is economically and humanitarily solvent and ready to settle a peaceful conflict?

“We know the fairy tale about the naked king. Sooner or later the crowd will turn and say: yes, our kings are naked. And this is what the European Union very much fears,” Dmitry Shevtsov stated.

It is precisely for this reason that the EU tries to create any agenda in order not to allow peace talks on the territory of Belarus. However, trust in the country is preserved and strengthens — both as a reliable partner, and as a reliable platform for peace talks, and as a state with humanitarian laws and approaches to everyone who asks for asylum.

A look into the future

Politicians for now do not notice the obvious, but the rhetoric is changing. New views are coming, and even those who think otherwise will tomorrow in the corridors speak otherwise. In the near time sound-minded politicians will gather courage and will be able to make real statements about the necessity of cooperation with the Republic of Belarus. And this will sooner or later sound from high tribunes.

Belarus continues to remain a country where humanitarian values are placed at the head of the corner, and trust in the state is growing not only among ordinary people but also in the international community.