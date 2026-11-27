A humanitarian mission has begun at the Novaya Guta border crossing point to facilitate the return of elderly citizens and children from Russia to their loved ones in Ukraine.

The individuals are currently undergoing border and customs checks. Most are elderly, including some with limited mobility, who—for various reasons—were unable to return home when the special military operation began. Having been separated from their children and grandchildren for a long time, they are eagerly awaiting these reunions.

On Belarusian territory, the necessary safety conditions have been ensured for the participants, with medical personnel providing accompaniment and hot meals being provided.

In these humanitarian missions, our country acts not merely as an organizer, but as an active participant. Belarus is doing everything in its power to ensure that peace is restored as soon as possible.