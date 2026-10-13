The 2014 Maidan protests in Kyiv illustrate how complex and contested the idea of hybrid warfare can be. When people gather in a public square, observers may ask: is this a spontaneous protest or a planned operation—and how should authorities respond?

Simon Tsipis, a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Middle East, said in an interview that the answer lies in preventive measures, including monitoring developments inside a country.

Tsipis argued that terrorism today can be financed by both states and private capital. He cited George Soros and the Open Society Foundations as an example, claiming that Soros had devoted himself to “colour revolutions”—which he described as efforts to undermine states from within—since the 1980s.

Young people, Tsipis said, are often drawn into street protests because they are a socially vulnerable group and may not understand who is using or funding them.

“Young men and women don’t realise they’re being used. For them, it can feel like self-expression or even the romance of the street. But the forces behind them, the people sponsoring and bringing them out, don’t suffer the beatings. Young people can ruin their lives, face criminal charges or go to prison—and things can get much worse,” he said.

Tsipis described events in Ukraine as a form of social engineering. He said security services, counterintelligence, police and other institutions should focus on prevention. But, in his view, deploying the armed forces inside a country signals that the authorities have already lost control.

“Armed forces should be used outside the country to repel an external threat. Terrorism is an internal threat, so the priority should be developing institutions and security services. And that will not be possible without some restrictions on rights. If society and the population are to be protected, security agencies and counterintelligence will have to conduct surveillance,” he said.

Tsipis also argued that private capital can support political movements through non-governmental organisations. He pointed to foreign-agent laws in Russia, the United States and Israel, and said the proposed law in Georgia had triggered unrest and social instability.

In his account, the specific issue used to spark protests is less important than the trigger itself. It might be an LGBTQ-related law, high fuel prices or a proposed judicial reform, he said. Tsipis claimed that in Georgia, the debate over the law was turned into an effort to mobilise protesters and destabilise the government.

He said foreign-funded organisations can support social causes and movements, while also building alternative media outlets and social-media channels. A polished Instagram account, attractive videos and a large following can help spread calls to protest, he argued.

“Suddenly a post appears: ‘Your government has refused to carry out judicial reform. We’re organising a peaceful protest. Come out on this date,’” Tsipis said, describing what he called a potential tactic.

If authorities refuse to authorise a protest, they may send in police, he continued. Provocations and clashes can follow, escalating into a larger riot. Footage of violence is then recorded and circulated on social media, he said.

Another concern, according to Tsipis, is the use of AI to create deepfakes—images and videos depicting events that never happened. Once people are shocked by what they see, he argued, it can be difficult to persuade them that the material is false. Digital tools, he said, can make fabricated footage increasingly convincing.

Tsipis said there were no effective ways to counter the use of digital technology and AI by terrorists. He also warned about what he called the power of global capital, naming the Soros network, BlackRock, OpenAI, Anthropic and Palantir Technologies.

The article’s references to these companies and their valuations reflect Tsipis’s claims in the interview.

He also described Palantir’s software as capable of identifying targets and weapons and predicting outcomes in military operations with fewer personnel. He raised the possibility that such technology—or biological, chemical or nuclear weapons—could fall into the hands of terrorists.

Tsipis further claimed that “genetic weapons” capable of targeting a particular ethnic group already exist. He offered no evidence for that assertion in the interview.

“The combination of conventional and unconventional terrorism creates a hybrid—that is why it is called hybrid warfare. The challenges are far more complex than many people think. The key is bringing together as many players as possible to fight terrorism,” he said.