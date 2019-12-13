I. Boki: The competition grows with every Paralympic cycle

Athletes are ready to show their best results. There is enough motivation even for the Paralympics in Paris. Our titled swimmer Ihar Bokiannounced that he is not going to stop at the achieved 16 gold medals of the Paralympics. Ihar is 27 years old. It is too early to talk about the end of his career, but, as the sportsman himself admitted, he has to sacrifice a lot for the sake of the result. All the more the level of the competition growsincluding in Olympic swimming - that's why not everything is going so well with our national team.