I. Boki: The competition grows with every Paralympic cycle
Athletes are ready to show their best results. There is enough motivation even for the Paralympics in Paris. Our titled swimmer Ihar Bokiannounced that he is not going to stop at the achieved 16 gold medals of the Paralympics. Ihar is 27 years old. It is too early to talk about the end of his career, but, as the sportsman himself admitted, he has to sacrifice a lot for the sake of the result. All the more the level of the competition growsincluding in Olympic swimming - that's why not everything is going so well with our national team.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
