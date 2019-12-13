3.43 RUB
I. Boki returns from Tokyo with 5 gold medals
Today, Ihar Boki returned to homeland. He is a 16-time Paralympic champion. Our champion's triumphant return to his homeland was met at home with bread and salt. The swimmer returned from Paralympic Tokyo with five gold medals! The Belarusian became the best at distances of 100 meters backstroke and butterfly, at half a course in freestyle, 200 meters in medley and 400 meters in freestyle. In total, these were the third Paralympic Games in the athlete's career. He's already thinking about Paris! Fans, officials and, of course, his family were waiting for Ihar at the Minsk National Airport. In parallel with the awards, the athlete set world records. Now Ihar will have a little rest and recovery. And then he will start getting ready for the World Cup.
