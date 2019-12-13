I. Eismont: Belteleradiocompany is more democratic and tolerant than Nasha Niva and Euroradio

The more horrible the lie is, the easier it is to believe it. Last August they tried to touch the Belarusians emotionally by publishing the most incredible fakes about the events in the country. The calculation was cynically right. And if the majority of our citizens did not succumb to the destructive influence, pondering over the veracity of what had been written, some still believe it. The Chairman of Belteleradiocompany told in detail about the whole background of destabilization of the life in the country, fakes and financing from abroad in the air of the project "Speak, Don't Keep Silent."