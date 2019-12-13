3.42 RUB
I. Eismont: Belteleradiocompany is more democratic and tolerant than Nasha Niva and Euroradio
The more horrible the lie is, the easier it is to believe it. Last August they tried to touch the Belarusians emotionally by publishing the most incredible fakes about the events in the country. The calculation was cynically right. And if the majority of our citizens did not succumb to the destructive influence, pondering over the veracity of what had been written, some still believe it. The Chairman of Belteleradiocompany told in detail about the whole background of destabilization of the life in the country, fakes and financing from abroad in the air of the project "Speak, Don't Keep Silent."
One of the methods of stifling the truth is to discredit the source of this truth. For example, destructive telegram channels have repeatedly published fakes about the staff, management and working methods of Belteleradiocompany. Only they forgot that their own curators, representatives of the collective West, in their attempts to teach us democracy, failed to notice their own flagrant violations of human rights. Ivan Eismont, the chairman of the Belteleradiocompany, ruined another fiction about state media.
Our TV station is more tolerant and democratic than the Nasha Niva or Euroradio. We had people with different views working for us, and we never asked unnecessary questions. We never used a lie detector test, like Euroradio and the Czech Republic. We had a collective common agreement.
