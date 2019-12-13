I. Eismont on situation with migrants at Belarusian-Polish border

The claims of the collective West to Belarus around the situation on the border are far-fetched. This opinion was voiced by head of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont on the air of "Alfa Radio". The Western press does not make accusations against Belarus, but at the same time, access to the press from the Polish side of the border is still closed! Western viewers have to be content with only official statements, while Belarusian journalists communicate with migrants right on the spot. Obviously, Belarus has no reason to put up a rigid barrier for the entry of foreigners into its territory. Nothing can stop those who run away from wars and conflicts.



Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany:

There is a visa-free regime for many countries. There are no sanctions against any airlines. They will take a bus in Moscow or they will reach Smolensk, cross the border and go towards the Baltic States. These people are not stopped by the ocean or sea, they drift across the seas in boats. This issue needs to be addressed in a completely different way. And I do not understand the claimsagainst us. On the one hand, they bombed all these people, practically destroyed civilizations, on the other hand, they imposed sanctions on Belarus, tore up bilateral agreements concerning cross-border cooperation. And now, for some reason, they demand that we continued to fulfill these agreements.

The roots of the tense situation on the border are much deeper than it seems at first glance, Ivan Eismont notes. For many decades, at the initiative of the West, they destroyed Syria, Afghanistan and Libya. The tragedy for millions of people has become a time bomb. And that is why it is strange and absurd that the West is trying to trace it to Belarus today.



