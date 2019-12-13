I. Eismont: Today, it is important to observe information hygiene and to be guided only by verified sources

The information warfare as a way to ruin the country and to zombify the youth through the so-called independent mass media continues. During the meeting of the Chairperson of the Belarusian TV and Radio Company with the cadets of the Academy of the Ministry of the Interior, the issues of manipulating the consciousness of Belarusians from abroad were discussed. It's no longer a secret that various foundations have been getting ready to destabilize the situation for years. In 2020, the command to act came and the information field was literally flooded with fakes. Belarusian journalists, as well as law enforcement officers, were harassed and protesters called to violence against them. Ivan Eismont noted that today it is important to observe information hygiene and to use only verified sources.