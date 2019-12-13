3.43 RUB
I. Karpenko: Integration of educational systems is a global trend
The integration of educational systems is a global trend, which provides for strengthening trade, economic and political relations between countries. Igor Karpenko expressed this opinion during a plenary session at the International Educational Forum of Unity of Foreign Graduates of Belarusian (Soviet) universities and CIS countries. According to the Minister of Education, now foreign states are interested in the fact that those specialists who have received education in Belarusian universities can return back to improve their qualifications and receive advanced additional training.
Serious attention is paid to practice orientation. The departments operate in real conditions of the enterprises to make such training possible. About 27 000 foreign students from 109 countries of the world receive education in Belarus.
