I. Karpenko: About 60% of teachers vaccinated against coronavirus

About 60% of teachers were vaccinated against coronavirus. The Minister of Education told about it in the program "Question Number 1". Igor Karpenko added that despite the fact that the procedure is voluntary, the teachers were actively involved. As for the opening of vaccination centers on the basis of schools, it is too early to talk about this. In Belarus, people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the age of 18. With the beginning of the school year, vaccinations began in universities, as well as in student dormitories. Increasing wet cleaning, wearing masks when there is a large crowd of children at school, as well as using sanitizers, are the main measures that must be followed by all educational institutions.