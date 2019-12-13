3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
I. Karpenko: About 60% of teachers vaccinated against coronavirus
About 60% of teachers were vaccinated against coronavirus. The Minister of Education told about it in the program "Question Number 1". Igor Karpenko added that despite the fact that the procedure is voluntary, the teachers were actively involved. As for the opening of vaccination centers on the basis of schools, it is too early to talk about this. In Belarus, people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the age of 18. With the beginning of the school year, vaccinations began in universities, as well as in student dormitories. Increasing wet cleaning, wearing masks when there is a large crowd of children at school, as well as using sanitizers, are the main measures that must be followed by all educational institutions.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All